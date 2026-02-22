Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Feb 22, 2026, 11:10 PM (IST)
The recently launched Vivo V70 Elite is a great phone under the sub-Rs 55,000 mark. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, ZEISS-tuned 50MP triple camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. But it faces a serious competition from its peers. Let’s check them out before making a decision.
The Reno 15 Pro Mini is priced at Rs 59,999 and offers a 6.31-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Dimensity 8450 chip, a triple camera setup with 200MP main sensor, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
OnePlus 15R, priced at Rs 47,999, brings a 6.83-inch FHD+ 165Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 50MP dual camera setup, and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
Priced at Rs 59,999, Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 5,200mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Under Rs 50,000, iQOO 15R could be an ideal alternative with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 50MP dual rear camera setup, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
At Rs 49,999, the Google Pixel 10a offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED panel, Tensor G4 chipset, 48MP dual camera setup, and a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging and wireless charging.
At Rs 59,999, the Vivo X200T offers a flagship experience with a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 9400+ chipset, and ZEISS-tuned triple 50MP cameras. It packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 40W wireless charging support.
The upcoming iPhone 17e could also challenge the Vivo V70 Elite. It could be priced below Rs 60,000. The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A19 chip, a 48MP rear camera, and an 18MP selfie camera. It is also said to bring MagSafe wireless charging to the budget iPhone lineup.
