OnePlus 15R Teased With 32MP Front Camera, 4K Video Support Ahead Of December 17 Launch

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17, alongside the new OnePlus Pad Go 2. The company has been dropping small teasers about the phone, revealing its key specifications bit by bit. OnePlus has now revealed that the 15R will come with a 32MP selfie camera – a clear step up from the previous generation. This update follows earlier teasers about its display and performance features. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo May Launch With A MASSIVE 9,000mAh Battery In January 2026

OnePlus 15R Selfie Camera Features

OnePlus says the 15R will ship with the “most advanced selfie camera ever fitted to an R-series device.” The 32MP front camera is confirmed to support autofocus, helping users capture sharper photos without worrying about focusing manually. The handset will also be the first in the R series to offer 4K 30fps video recording on the front camera. For comparison, the OnePlus 13R came with a 16MP selfie shooter capable of only 1080p video recording. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

OnePlus 15R Display Features

OnePlus has also confirmed the display details. The 15R will feature a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate – the same high-speed panel used on the flagship OnePlus 15. OnePlus says the screen will offer a pixel density of 450ppi and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. It is also designed to drop as low as 2 nits, which should help with comfortable viewing in darker environments. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

Camera Software Enhancements

The OnePlus 15R will also get the Detailmax Engine – the same advanced imaging system introduced with the OnePlus 15. This engine enables three key camera features – Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst, and the Clear Night Engine – aimed at improving clarity, dynamic range, and low-light performance.

OnePlus 15R Specifications

For performance, OnePlus has confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset will power the device. The company says the 15R will be the first smartphone to launch with this processor, and that it has worked closely with Qualcomm to optimise the experience. The phone will also come equipped with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and a dedicated Touch Response Chip to improve connectivity and touch accuracy.

Trending Now

Keeping the lights on is a 7,400mAh battery, the biggest OnePlus has ever used in India. According to the company, the battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its health even after four years of use.