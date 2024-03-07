OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 11R will be available at discounted prices for some time. The OnePlus 11R, launched last year in India, is still a good phone, but because its successor OnePlus 12R is already selling, it makes sense for the company to introduce a discount, if not a permanent price cut. The OnePlus 11R is now available at up to Rs 3,000 off across its variants, so if you have been looking for a good mid-range phone, this deal makes the 11R worth considering.

OnePlus 11R’s new prices

After a discount of up to Rs 3,000, the OnePlus 11R now starts at Rs 37,999. The variant-wise prices are:

— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs 37,999, down from Rs 39,999 (Rs 2,000 discount).

— 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is now priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 3,000 lower than the original price of Rs 44,999.

The new prices are now reflected across online platforms, including OnePlus’ online store. To make the deal sweeter, the company will also give an additional Rs 1,000 discount on using an ICICI Bank or One Card credit card for the purchase of the OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 11R comes in Galatic Silver, Sonic Black, and Solar Red colours.

OnePlus 11R specifications

The OnePlus 11R smartphone boasts a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Its peak brightness is 1450 nits. The device features a triple camera system, consisting of a 50MP main lens with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 16MP camera. Both front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset, which is quite powerful but not the latest. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 on top and will receive an Android 14 update upon release. The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It offers a variety of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and more.