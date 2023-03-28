OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 recently and it comes with flagship specs like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hasselblad cameras, and 100W charging. Now, several weeks after its launch, the company is readying for the release of its special edition. Also Read - Oppo to exit some European regions: Report

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition will launch this week and will come with a cream-colors back and a rock-like finish.

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition launch date and specifications

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition will go official on March 29. It will be only available in China, as of now, and we do not expect it to arrive here in India. That's because not many special editions reach the Indian market. That's just a hunch, though.

The Jupiter Rock Edition phone is said to be a unique offering. It will likely feature a rock-like rough back and a cream color on the back and the sides.

To recall, the OnePlus 11 was only available in Black and Green shades. More specifically, the Titan Black and Eternal Green. The new special edition with its light color will offer a more varied choice to buyers.

Apart from the looks, the device is expected to have the same specs as the OnePlus 11. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a Quad-HD+ resolution.

It is a bright panel at 1300 nits and refreshes at 120Hz. The screen has Dolby Vision support and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone boasts a triple camera system that’s totally specced-out. There’s a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP lens for clicking ultra-wide shots. It has a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera is capable of 8K video recording.

That’s possible due to its chipset. It is powered by the monster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging. It boots on Android 13 out of the box and is promised to get long software support.