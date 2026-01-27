Nothing Phone 4a spotted on certification site, Q1 2026 launch likely

Nothing may have just launched the Community Edition of the Phone 3a, but it clearly isn’t slowing down. The company already has its next set of phones lined up, and latest certification details now suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a launch could be closer than expected. A new listing spotted online has once again put the spotlight on Nothing’s upcoming mid-range phone, giving us a small but important clue about what’s coming next. Also Read: Is Nothing teasing a Jaguar partnership for a special edition phone?

The Nothing Phone 4a has now appeared on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database. The listing was first spotted by tipster @ZionsAnvin and confirms the phone’s model number as A069. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

While the certification does not reveal any specifications, the model number itself is interesting. Earlier leaks suggested that the Phone 4a Pro carries the model number A069P, which fits neatly into Nothing’s usual naming pattern. This strongly hints that A069 belongs to the standard Phone 4a. The TDRA listing also suggests that the device is nearing its launch window, as certifications typically show up once hardware development is mostly complete.

Nothing Phone 4a: All we know so far

Based on earlier leaks and reports, the Nothing Phone 4a is expected to launch as a smartphone in the upper mid-range segment. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s series chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Colour options could include blue, pink, white, and black. Unlike the Pro variant, the standard Phone 4a is said to skip eSIM support.

There are also strong chances that Nothing could bring back the Glyph Interface, which was missing on the Phone 3 lineup, something fans have been asking for.

Nothing Phone 4a expected price and launch timeline

Leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4a could be priced at around $475, while the Phone 4a Pro may go up to $540 in global markets. In India, the Phone 4a is expected to stay in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment, with the Pro version pushing closer to Rs 40,000.

Nothing launched the Phone 3a series in March last year, and if history repeats itself, a Q1 2026 launch for the Phone 4a series seems very likely. This new certification only strengthens that possibility.

For now, Nothing hasn’t made anything official, but the signs are starting to line up.