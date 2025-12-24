Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Tipped for 2026 Launch: Here Is All We Know So Far

Nothing recently launched the latest Phone 3a Community Edition, and Nothing already seems to be gearing up for its next move. The latest leaks have now suggested that the Nothing Phone 4a series is next in the launch series, which is expected to be the brand’s next mid-range lineup. Early details hint at chipset changes, camera tweaks, and a clearer gap between the standard and Pro models this time. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price, Chipset, Colours Leaked: All Details Here

Here's everything that has surfaced so far about the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Expected Specs

According to the leaked information, both the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are currently under development. Unlike the Phone 3a series, where both models ran on the same chipset. The Nothing Phone 4a is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 7s-series processor, while the Phone 4a Pro could step up to a more powerful Snapdragon 7-series chip. If this turns out to be accurate, the Pro model could offer better sustained performance and multitasking. The Pro variant is also expected to retain eSIM support, a feature already present on the Phone 3a Pro. Leaks suggest both phones may launch in a single configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the camera front, the Phone 4a series suggests a 64MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. As for colours, Nothing may offer the Phone 4a lineup in black, blue, pink, and white. It’s still unclear whether all colours will be available across both models or if some shades will remain exclusive to the Pro version.

Nothing Phone 4a Launch timeline and expected price in India

Leaks indicate that the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could debut globally around March 2026, possibly alongside major events like MWC. India is expected to be part of the initial launch wave, going by Nothing’s past strategy.

In terms of pricing, the Indian market is likely to see more aggressive numbers than global pricing. The Phone 4a is expected to launch around Rs 29,999, while the Phone 4a Pro could be priced near Rs 34,999. This keeps both models within the mid-range segment that Nothing usually targets in India.