Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Price, Chipset, Colours Leaked: All Details Here

Nothing may have just launched the Phone 3a Community Edition, but the tech giant clearly has a busy roadmap ahead. A new leak now suggests that the London-based brand is already working on its next mid-range lineup – the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. Not only these smartphones, but Nothing seems to be working on a new headphone. Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India: New UI, Retro Design, And More - Check Price

The information comes from developer MlgmXyysd, who shared early details on Telegram, giving us a first look at what Nothing could be planning for 2026. Also Read: After Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing To Launch Phone 3a Community Edition On December 9: ALL Details

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro: What the leak reveals

Nothing appears to be switching up its chipset strategy this year. According to the leak, the Nothing Phone 4a may come with a Snapdragon 7s series processor, while the Phone 4a Pro could move to a more powerful Snapdragon 7 series chip. If true, this will mark a change from the Phone 3a lineup, where both models shipped with the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Also Read: Top 7 Smartphones You Can Buy Instead of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The leak also claims that the Phone 4a Pro will support eSIM, similar to its predecessor, while the regular 4a may stick to physical SIM options. Both phones are said to come in blue, pink, white, and black, although colour availability may differ between models. Storage configurations aren’t changing much – both devices are tipped to arrive with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Nothing Phone 4a Series Expected Price

The leak mentions estimated global pricing (not India-specific):

Nothing Phone 4a (12GB + 256GB): $475

Nothing Phone 4a Pro (12GB + 256GB): $540

For reference, the Phone 3a and 3a Pro were priced at $379 and $459 in the US. So the new lineup could see a slight step-up in price, likely due to the chipset upgrade.

Nothing Headphone a also in the works

Alongside the phones, Nothing is reportedly developing a new over-ear model called Nothing Headphone a. These are said to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Headphone 1 but with a plastic build. The headphone could come in Black, White, Pink, and Yellow, adding a more playful palette to Nothing’s audio lineup.

MlgmXyysd suggests that both the Phone 4a series and Headphones a may launch in March 2026, following the same pattern as the Phone 3a series earlier this year. Nothing, however, has not confirmed any of these details publicly yet.

Trending Now

For now, the leak gives us an early picture of what to expect – a slightly more powerful Pro variant, refreshed colours, and a new audio product joining Nothing’s accessory lineup.