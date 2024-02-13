Nothing Phone (2a) to launch on March 5: Here's what we know so far

Nothing is gearing up to launch its third smartphone, the Phone (2a), on March 5. The company has shared a teaser video, titled “Fresh Eyes”, on its social media platforms, revealing the launch date and time for the Phone (2a). The event will take place at 11:30 GMT, which is 5:00 PM IST, and will be livestreamed on Nothing’s website and YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone (2a) specifications (expected)

The Phone (2a) is expected to be a more affordable offering from Nothing, aimed at users who want a great performance and camera without breaking the bank. Pei has explained the rationale behind the Phone (2a) in another video, titled “Why Nothing (2a)”, where he says that the Phone (2a) will offer the same quality and experience as the other Nothing phones, but at a lower price point.

The Phone (2a) will also feature the same distinctive design language as the other Nothing products, which include the Phone (1) and the Phone (2), as well as the Ear (1) and the Ear (2) wireless earbuds. The Phone (2a) will have the signature Glyph, a circular pattern that adorns the back of the Nothing devices, as well as a minimalist and sleek aesthetic. Pei has hinted that the Phone (2a) will look similar to the Phone (1) but with some differences.

Nothing has not revealed much about the specifications of the Phone (2a), but some leaks and rumours have given us a glimpse of what to expect. According to some reports that have surfaced online, the Phone (2a) will have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and thin bezels on all sides. The Phone (2a) will also have a dual rear camera setup, which is said to consist of a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, the same as the Phone (2). The Phone (2a) will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Phone (2a) will run on Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on Android 14, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Nothing is expected to showcase the Phone (2a) at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which will take place later this month in Barcelona, Spain. The company will also announce the pricing and availability details of the Phone (2a) at the launch event on March 5.