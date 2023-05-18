Nothing’s first second-generation smartphone, that is, the Nothing Phone 2 has been in the news for quite some time now. While the company hasn’t divulged many details about the smartphone, it has revealed the phone will launch sometime in the summer this year. In the same post, the company has detailed that the phone will come with more premium features than its predecessor. Now, ahead of the official launch, Nothing founder Carl Pei has shared one key detail about the phone. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

Pei, in a post on Twitter on Thursday said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1). In the Twitter thread, the Nothing founder also said that it initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement".

"There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it's going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1," he added.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here’s some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

In addition to this, he also revealed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will offer a significantly better battery life and camera capabilities among other things. “Beyond performance: Opting for a Snapdragon 8 Series rather than 7 Series brings significant improvements across the board including battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities, among others. It’s not just about speed – it’s about the complete package,” he added.

Talking about the camera, Pei said that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).

“The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1). As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps,” he wrote.

Talking about his decision to opt for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, Pei said the processor that has been manufactured using the 4nm processor has been “horoughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction.”

“We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race,” he added.

“Sometimes the latest technology comes at a cost which isn’t always justified from a user benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1),” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

At the end of the Twitter thread, Pei shared a link to the Nothing events’ page indicating that the phone is nearing its launch.