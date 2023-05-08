Nothing Phone 2 is coming: Here's what we know about it so far

comscore
    Nothing Phone 2 likely to launch in summer this year: Everything we know about it so far

    Nothing Phone 2 will be the upgraded version of Nothing Phone 1. The upcoming smartphone will be a more premium smartphone.

    Highlights

    Nothing

    Nothing Phone 1, that launched last year, was a unique smartphone and now Nothing has confirmed that the upgraded version of Nothing Phone 1 will come around summer this year. The upcoming smartphone will be called Nothing Phone 2. In a tweet on May 3, Nothing said, “Premium. Phone (2) is coming summer 2023.’’  Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 launch announced, here is what you can expect

    The company didn’t specify any launch timeline but since Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July last year, the upgraded version can be launched around the same time. 

    Now, as we all know that the new Nothing smartphone is in the pipeline and a lot of specifications have been leaked, here is everything that we know about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. 

    Nothing Phone 2 design

    Nothing Phone 2 can see some upgrades in terms of design since Carl Pei, founder of the company, has said it will be a more premium smartphone. There is not much information available on the dimension of the smartphone but Nothing Phone 2 will have Nothing Phone 1’s signature ‘The Glyph’ as per the image twitted by Ben Geskin. 

    Nothing’s fans have been demanding RGB colours in the Glyph, but Pei has publicly called RGB colours in Glyph ‘Cringe.’ In a tweet he said, “RGB Glyph Interface = cringe.” So, we might not see RGB colours in Noting Phone 2 Glyph. 

    In addition to this, the smartphone will have glass panels at both- the front and back end with an aluminum frame in between. 

    Nothing Phone 2 specification

    Based on the specification twitted by Sunay Gourkhede, Nothing Phone 2 can feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an embedded fingerprint sensor. 

    At MCW 2023, the company confirmed that it will use Snapdragon 8 series processor for its Phone 2 but did not specify more on the chip. Later, an accidental post from a Qualcomm executive, which got deleted later, said that the chipset would be Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1. 

    Further, the upcoming phone will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. 

    Coming to the camera, the rear camera module can have three camera set up. The primary camera will be 50 MP. 

    In terms of connectivity, Nothing Phone 2 will support NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G and Satellite connectivity but there is no further information on Satellite connectivity feature. 

    The upcoming device is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for fast charging and wireless charging. The phone will run on Android-based NothingOS.

    Nothing Phone 2 variants and price

    Nothing Phone 2 can be offered in three variants. The base variant will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with the other two variants with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

    Currently, there is no information available on the price of the upcoming smartphone but Nothing Phone 1 is currently available at Rs 28,999 for 8GB and 128GB variants, we expect Nothing Phone 2 to cost a little extra considering the upgraded specification. 

      

     

