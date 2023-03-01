Soon after Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei said “Having a booth at MWC doesn’t fit our vibe” on Twitter, Pei was spotted at MWC for an announcement. He confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will come with a flagship Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

Interestingly, Pei also signaled a new product launch in March.

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip

The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, more specifically a Snapdragon 8 series chip. However, the exact chipset isn’t confirmed, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Although, it’s worth noting that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a new popular chip in the upper mid-range segment. But considering that the device is expected to launch later this year, it would mostly have a newer flagship chip and so, our guess is the Snapdragon Gen 2 chip.

Apart from this, Pei also revealed that there’s a new mystery product launch in March. No details about the product have been revealed, but it could be some wearable device. Most probably the Ear (2), since the product has been in the leaks for some time.

However, let’s wait for the brand to confirm before jumping to conclusions. Until then, though, guessing is our only option.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specifications

The Nothing Phone (2) model number A065 is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. It could feature a punch-hole display similar to the Phone (1).

As said above, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is expected to pack a big 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support. The device is expected to retain the transparent-style design with Glyph Interface support.

The specs are scant for now, but we should learn more about the phone as we move to H2 of this year.