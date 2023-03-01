comscore Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8 series chip
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chip, new product to launch in March
News

Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chip, new product to launch in March

Mobiles

Nothing has officially confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will come with a Snapdragon 8 series chip.

Highlights

  • Nothing's CEO confirms a Snapdragon 8 series chip for the Nothing Phone (2).
  • Nothing Phone (2) is expected to retain the transparent back with the Glyph interface.
  • A new Nothing product will launch in March.
Nothing phone

Soon after Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei said “Having a booth at MWC doesn’t fit our vibe” on Twitter, Pei was spotted at MWC for an announcement. He confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will come with a flagship Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

Interestingly, Pei also signaled a new product launch in March.

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip

The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, more specifically a Snapdragon 8 series chip. However, the exact chipset isn’t confirmed, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Although, it’s worth noting that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a new popular chip in the upper mid-range segment. But considering that the device is expected to launch later this year, it would mostly have a newer flagship chip and so, our guess is the Snapdragon Gen 2 chip.

Apart from this, Pei also revealed that there’s a new mystery product launch in March. No details about the product have been revealed, but it could be some wearable device. Most probably the Ear (2), since the product has been in the leaks for some time.

However, let’s wait for the brand to confirm before jumping to conclusions. Until then, though, guessing is our only option.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specifications

The Nothing Phone (2) model number A065 is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. It could feature a punch-hole display similar to the Phone (1).

As said above, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is expected to pack a big 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support. The device is expected to retain the transparent-style design with Glyph Interface support.

The specs are scant for now, but we should learn more about the phone as we move to H2 of this year.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 9:37 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS: All you need to know

Realme launched Realme GT3 with 240W charging: Check price, specs

All the new features coming to Windows 11 PCs

Jio launches its 5G network in 25 Indian cities: Check details

You can play this new Pokemon game while sleeping

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video