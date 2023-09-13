HMD Global, the Finnish giant that sells Nokia mobile phones, is all set to launch its own range of devices. HMD-branded smartphones will likely arrive with 5G connectivity and may be sold alongside Nokia devices. This comes as part of HMD’s next evolution where it plans to establish itself as an original brand offering original devices.

The company’s Chairman and CEO, Jean Francois Baril on LinkedIn said, “I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone in HMD’s evolution – we are establishing an original brand. You can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD branded mobile devices, as well as Nokia devices and collaboration with exciting new partners.”

“True to our values, HMD will continue to design for a more sustainable and affordable future for people. We will craft technology that is obsessed with the user experience and anticipates people’s needs,” he continued.

While responding to a netizen, Baril said that the company is opting for a ‘multi-brand strategy’ which will include an HMD original range as well as Nokia and other partners. This clears the confusion about Nokia devices.

Having said that, the company will continue to sell Nokia smartphones as per the post, the focus will be on 5G smartphones. We expect HMD-branded devices will also boast 5G connectivity since it’s proud of Nokia being the ‘fastest-growing 5G smartphone’ maker.

As of now, we do not know much about the upcoming HMD range of devices, and speculating about them won’t be a great idea. So let’s wait until we get further updates about the new phones.

In related news, Nokia launched the Nokia G42 5G this month in India. The smartphone comes at a price tag of Rs 12,599 for Rs 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It has three colors to choose from, namely, So Purple, So Grey, and So Pink.

As far as its specs are concerned, the device comes with the standard Nokia design. It boasts a water-drop notch display on the front and a vertically placed triple camera setup. There’s also the Nokia branding in the center on the back. It sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness.

It features three camera lenses on the back. The main lens is a 50MP AI sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series chipset. It is the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is based on an 8nm fabrication process. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and is promised to receive 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.