Motorola Razr Fold Unveiled at CES 2026 With 8.1-Inch 2K Inner Display, 6.6-Inch Cover Screen, and Stylus Support

Motorola is coming up with several innovative launches at CES 2026 and the recent product is the new Razr Flip with a fresh approach to foldable phones. The tech giant has finally taken the wraps off its latest foldable smartphone, with a larger inner display and versatile outer screen. In addition, this flagship device is also equipped with advanced AI features with a focus on flexibility and productivity.

Motorola Razr Fold Launch

The Motorola Razr Fold features a dual display design including an 8.1-inch LTPO foldable screen with 2K resolution. It comes with an additional external 6.6-inch cover display, allowing users to have a quick access to calls, notifications, and clicking selfies.

Talking about the design, the Razr Fold has curved edges and prominent hinge, offering it a modern look and sleek appearance. For optics, it has a front-facing camera that sits in a centered hole-punch on the outer screen. However, the inner display is housed at a corner-aligned selfie camera. The design in itself offers a clear visual experience when unfolded. The device will be available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White.

Camera Features

The camera in Razr Fold includes a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system along with main Sony LYTIA sensor, a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For clicking selfies, you will have a 32MP cover screen camera and a 20MP inner display camera. The front camera supports Dolby Vision video recording, so that you can have a high-quality video capture.

AI Features

The company has also introduced several AI-powered features on the smartphone, including Catch Me Up that provides condensed summaries of messages and calls. Other features like Next Move delivers personalized recommendations and suggestions.

Motorola also included a Moto Pen Ultra stylus in its Razr Fold. This will enable precise input for note-taking and creative tasks.

Motorola Razr Fold Price

While Motorola has not revealed any price for its Razr Fold yet, but keeping in mind its battery, processor, dimensions, company is positioning this device as a versatile foldable having premium design and intelligent features. So the device will be kept at the higher price point globally as well as in India.