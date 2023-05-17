Motorola’s global handle on Twitter has confirmed the release of its upcoming clamshell foldable phone, the Razr 40 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is all set to go official early next month in the global markets. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 gets a launch date in India: Check details

This time around, the clamshell foldable phone by Motorola will feature a larger cover screen and pack a flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch date and availability

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra a.k.a the Razr 40 Ultra Flip will launch on June 1 in the global markets.

There’s no information on whether the device will be made available in India. But by the looks of it, there may be a while before the new flip phone by Motorola makes it to India.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: What to expect?

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be the top-of-the-line flagship clamshell phone by Motorola. It’s unclear, as of now, if the brand will also launch the vanilla model around the same timeline.

As for the ‘Ultra’ model, the device made it to several certifications and leaks revealing its key specs and design. If you are someone who adores flip phones, then you might want to wait for the Razr 40 Ultra.

That’s because there will be a significant change in the design of this year’s clamshell phone. For starters, the secondary screen on the phone will be massive. It will go around the rear cameras giving more screen real estate, hence offering an intuitive experience. Some renders of the phone also show games running on the secondary screen.

The secondary screen’s size may go up to 3.5 inches, while the main display will likely measure 6.7 inches. The main display may have an FHD resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and the secondary or the cover screen may feature a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

The main display may have a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. For the unversed, Motorola’s most phones lately come with a faster 144Hz refresh rate display.

Coming to the cameras, Motorola may offer a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP Sony IMX563 main lens and a 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336 secondary sensor for ultra-wide shots. On the front, the device may boast a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 lens for clicking selfies.

Under the hood, the Razr 40 Ulra is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, the device may pack a 3,640mAh cell with 33W wired charging. It’s unlikely to have wireless charging support. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to boot on Android 13 OS and have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.