Motorola is prepping for the release of its upcoming clamshell foldable phone dubbed Razr 40 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has so far been through several leaks and certification giving us an idea of what to expect. Now, the phone’s design has been leaked through renders shared by leaker Evan Blass. Also Read - Moto G13 review: The budget stock-Android phone we all wanted

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra design, expected specs

The renders of the Razr 40 Ultra show off the larger cover display. This is in line with the leaks that suggested the same. The secondary display appears to extend around the dual cameras and the LED flash unit. Also Read - Motorola Razr Lite may launch alongside Razr Plus 2023: See how it looks

Interestingly, Motorola will offer a bunch of personalization options for the cover display. As per the images, one can change wallpapers, set a clock of their preference, and even change the font and display size. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 spotted on Geekbench with a new Dimensity chipset

What the latter means is users will be able to decide how much area of the cover screen should be visible. This will ensure that users can fit a lot of information or be minimalists by showing limited details.

Motorola will likely make this possible with an AMOLED panel. The cover screen also appears to have theming options. It’s unclear if Motorola will allow third-party apps to take advantage of it or if it will only support pre-offered themes.

Apart from this, the Razr 40 Ultra’s key specs were leaked previously. The foldable phone is said to come with a large 6.7-inch primary display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the panel is yet to be revealed.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is said to pack a 3,640mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Since the battery is small, the device may charge to the brim quickly. It may boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Alongside the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola is also anticipated to launch Razr 40. The vanilla Razr 40 may have a smaller cover screen and a tweaked specs sheet.