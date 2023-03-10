comscore Motorola Moto G73 5G launched with Dimensity 930 SoC and Android 13
Motorola Moto G73 5G debuts with Dimensity 930 SoC, 2-micron lens, and Android 13

Motorola Moto G73 5G is India's first phone with a Dimensity 930 SoC and one of the rare devices to have an IP52 rating in the price range.

Motorola on Friday launched the all-new Motorola Moto G73 5G. It is the first smartphone in India to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. Some of its highlights include a 120Hz panel, a 2-micron ultra-pixel camera, and Android 13 OS. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G budget smartphone to launch on March 10 in India

The Motorola Moto G73 5G comes in the Rs 20,000 segment and competes with the likes of Realme 10 Pro, Infinix Zero 5G, the upcoming Poco X5 5G, and others.

Motorola Moto G73 5G India price, colors, and availability

The Motorola Moto G73 5G comes in a lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 18,999. However, with select bank credit cards and exchange offers, you can grab it at Rs 2,000 off — making the final price Rs 16,999.

There’s a No Cost EMI option available for 3 and 6 months from HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank.

The device has two color options – Midnight Blue and Lucent White. It will be available for purchase in its first sale scheduled for March 16 on Flipkart, Motorola, and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Motorola Moto G73 5G specifications

The Moto G73 5G comes with a thin (8.29mm) and lightweight (181 grams) design. It has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate of 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate.

It is an IPS LCD panel with HDR10 certification. It has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Panda Glass protection. There’s a 16MP front camera for clicking selfies.

This time around, Motorola is playing it easy by offering a dual-camera system. However, both sensors are useful. The rear camera system is led by a 50MP main lens with 2-micro ultra pixel and PDAF support. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s no OIS here.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Turbo Charging. It comes with the Moto Secure app preinstalled and has Business-grade ThinkShield security. For extra security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has an IP52 rating and boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 12:39 PM IST
