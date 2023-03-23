comscore Moto G13 to launch next week in India: All details here
    Motorola is expected to launch a new entry-level smartphone in India dubbed Moto G13 with a 90Hz display.

    After the launch of the Moto G73 5G, the company is said to release a new device in the entry-level segment. Dubbed Moto G13, the smartphone is expected to be official as early as this month. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart

    Although the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, a report by 91Mobiles has revealed that the device could launch next week. The report also sheds some light on the pricing and key specs of the phone. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 Indian variant specifications confirmed ahead of launch

    Moto G13 price in India (rumored)

    As per the publication, the Moto G13 could launch at a price of Rs 12,000. If that’s to be believed, it will compete with the likes of entry-level devices by Samsung, Redmi, Poco, Realme, Infinix, and Tecno. Also Read - Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr smartphone

    Moto G13 specifications

    The Motorola Moto G13 in India is said to come with the same specs as the global model. This means it may feature a punch-hole panel and a triple-camera system.

    The global Moto G13 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and has Panda Glass protection.

    It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

    As for the cameras, it features a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfie shots. The rear camera of the device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

    The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security.

    Interestingly, despite being an entry-level phone, it boots on Andriod 13 OS out of the box. This means that in India as well we can expect the device to have MyUX based on Android 13.

    In the global markets, it’s available in Matte Charcoal, Blue Lavender, and Rose Gold colors. So expect the device to be available in the same color options in India.

    • Published Date: March 23, 2023 8:56 AM IST
