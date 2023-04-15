comscore
    Motorola Edge 40 spotted on Geekbench with a new Dimensity chipset

    The Motorola Edge 40 is getting readied for the global launch. The device has now appeared on Geekbench with a new chipset.

    • Motorola Edge 40 passes a certification site to confirm key specs.
    • The Edge 40 will be powered by a new MediaTek SoC.
    • The Edge 40 will come with 8GB of RAM.
    Motorola Edge 40

    Motorola is preparing to launch the Edge 40 smartphone in global markets. Ahead of its launch, the device has emerged on the Geekbench portal revealing its key specs. Also Read - Motorola Moto G Power 5G debuts with Dimensity 930 SoC and triple cameras

    Interestingly, the Motorola Edge 40 packs a new chipset. We expect the device to launch in the mid-range segment in multiple markets soon. Also Read - Motorola Moto G13 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specs

    Motorola Edge 40 gets certified on Geekbench, specifications

    The Motorola Moto Edge 40 appeared on Geekbench on April 13. The device has a single-core score of 1105 points and a multi-core score of 3542 points. Also Read - Moto G13 with Helio G85 and Android 13 launched in India: Check details

    These scores translate due to the MediaTek chipset inside the phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Mt6891Z_Z/CZA chipset which is an octa-core chipset clocked at a 2.00 GHz base frequency.

    This is believed to be the Dimensity 1100, which is odd since the device was previously expected to come with a Dimensity 8020 chipset. But that’s that. And, it’s paired with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 OS out of the box.

    It will likely come with MyUX skin on top, that’s close to stock Android but offers a couple of additional features.

    As for its other specs, the Edge 40 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is said to have a 144Hz refresh rate panel and HDR10+ support. The screen may have a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

    In terms of optics, it could feature a customary dual-camera system that holds a 50MP main lens. Now, we aren’t quite sure about its specs, but expect features like OIS, since that’s trending right now.

    The main lens will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it may have a 13MP lens for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

    The smartphone may house a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Expect other standard Moto features like ThinkShield, a dedicated IP rating, and quick actions.

    • Published Date: April 15, 2023 9:23 AM IST
