    Motorola Edge 40 promotional video and images surfaced before launch

    The Motorola Moto Edge 40 series will consist of the Edge 40 and the Edge 40 Pro. More devices may get announced later in the series.

    Highlights

    • Motorola Edge 40 series will launch soon in multiple markets.
    • Motorola Edge 40 will feature a 144Hz display.
    • Motorola Edge 40 is expected to have at least two models.
    Motorola Edge 40 23

    Motorola is anticipated to launch the Edge 40 series soon in the European markets. Ahead of its launch, the marketing material including promotional videos and images of the Motorola Edge 40 has been shared online by the leaker Evan Blass. Also Read - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra design leaked showing off the cover screen

    The marketing material gives us a good idea of what to expect from the phone in terms of looks. We also get to learn some of the highlights of the smartphone. Also Read - Moto G13 review: The budget stock-Android phone we all wanted

    Motorola Edge 40 promo video and images

    The promo video of the device shows off the punch-hole display including its thin-bezel design. Also Read - Motorola Razr Lite may launch alongside Razr Plus 2023: See how it looks

    Motorola Edge 40

    The screen is curved from the sides and is tipped to come with a 144Hz refresh rate. The rumored 6.55-inch screen may have a Full-HD+ resolution.

    The smartphone will have a vegan leather back and a rectangular camera island. It will have a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens.

    Similar to some existing Motorola phones’ primary cameras, the one on the Edge 40 will also have 2-micro ultra-pixel technology.

    Although the company is yet to confirm the same, the secondary sensor could be a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

    The rear cameras will be assisted by two LED flash units. Apart from this, there will be the Motorola branding on the back.

    Previously, some of the other specs were leaked. The device is said to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

    As for the battery, the device may get a battery upgrade over its predecessor. It is said to pack a 4,400mAh cell as opposed to the 4,020mAh battery inside the predecessor. It may have 68W TurboPower wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

    The device will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Lastly, the smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have MyUX skin on top.

    • Published Date: May 1, 2023 4:15 PM IST
    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

