Motorola is anticipated to launch the Edge 40 series soon in the European markets. Ahead of its launch, the marketing material including promotional videos and images of the Motorola Edge 40 has been shared online by the leaker Evan Blass.

The marketing material gives us a good idea of what to expect from the phone in terms of looks. We also get to learn some of the highlights of the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 40 promo video and images

The promo video of the device shows off the punch-hole display including its thin-bezel design.

The screen is curved from the sides and is tipped to come with a 144Hz refresh rate. The rumored 6.55-inch screen may have a Full-HD+ resolution.

The smartphone will have a vegan leather back and a rectangular camera island. It will have a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens.

Similar to some existing Motorola phones’ primary cameras, the one on the Edge 40 will also have 2-micro ultra-pixel technology.

Although the company is yet to confirm the same, the secondary sensor could be a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

The rear cameras will be assisted by two LED flash units. Apart from this, there will be the Motorola branding on the back.

Previously, some of the other specs were leaked. The device is said to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the device may get a battery upgrade over its predecessor. It is said to pack a 4,400mAh cell as opposed to the 4,020mAh battery inside the predecessor. It may have 68W TurboPower wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

The device will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. Lastly, the smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have MyUX skin on top.