Motorola is expected to launch its new Edge 40 series in India. However, the exact launch timeline was yet to be revealed. Now, the tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the launch month and has also listed some of its specifications. Also Read - Looking for a phone to play Call of Duty? Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000

Motorola Edge 40 5G India launch timeline

The Motorola Edge 40 5G is said to launch later this month in the country. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 promotional video and images surfaced before launch

Now, Although we don’t have the exact release date, we at least know that the launch of the phone is only a couple of days away.

Apart from the launch, the specs of the phone have been surfaced. Also, the device did go official in the Chinese market sometime back.

Motorola Edge 40 5G specifications

Starting with the design, the device will have an upgraded design over its predecessor. It is expected to come with a cleaner look. The global model comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The screen has HDR10+ support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a 32MP camera at the top center for clicking selfies. On the rear, there’s a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens has Optical Image Stabilization support.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, which is a chipset based on 6nm fabrication. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Coming to the battery, it packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The device runs on MyUX based on Android 13 OS.