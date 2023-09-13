Moto G54 5G sale: Motorola officially unveiled the Moto G54 5G last week in the Indian market. The smartphone is priced under Rs 20,000 and comes with a slew of features. Some of the phone’s highlights include a punch-hole display, dual cameras, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Starting today, the device can be purchased in the country.

Moto G54 5G first sale: Price, offers, and availability

The Motorola Moto G54 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Those with ICICI Bank credit cards can get a Rs 1,500 instant discount. There’s also a Rs 1,500 additional bonus in exchange for an old device. However, buyers can only make use of any one of these offers, so it’s either the bank offer or exchange bonus.

The smartphone has three color options to choose from, namely, Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green. The device is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Moto G54 5G specifications and features

As the name suggests, the Motorola Moto G54 5G is obviously a 5G handset. It comes with a total of 14 5G bands and supports carrier aggregation and VoNR. The smartphone boasts a standard Motorola design and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The screen has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone has a Panda Glass protection and comes with an IP52 water-repellent design.

In terms of cameras, it has a dual-rear camera system and a single camera on the front. The rear setup is led by a 50MP main lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) support. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide/macro lens. The device is capable of shooting 1080p videos from both the front and rear cameras.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device houses a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

The smartphone has an array of connectivity options like 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. The Moto G54 5G has the following dimensions – 161.6mm x 73.8 x 8.9mm.