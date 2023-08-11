With several rumors afloat, Honor has now finally confirmed its presence in India. The company on its India X (Twitter) account has said –”Hello” to a new era of innovation – confirming its comeback in the country. The post also says “Stay tuned for more updates” followed by a hashtag – TechForIndians.

Interestingly, Madhav Sheth, who was previously working with Realme has now seemingly joined Honor. Quoting Honor’s post, Sheth said “What’s cooking at @HonorTechIndia? Stay connected with us”. This nearly confirms that the former Realme CEO is now working with Honor.

As for what is to be anticipated, that remains to be seen. The company hasn’t revealed any products that it is set to launch and nor their dates. However, the rumor mill has revealed that the company may launch the Honor 90 series in India.

Some leaks suggested the Honor 90 will arrive at around Rs 45,000 in India. The smartphone is already available overseas so we do know its details. The device features a premium design and has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. Honor has offered an in-display fingerprint scanner for security on the phone.

Interestingly, the device has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor which is a mid-range chipset by Qualcomm. It is to be noted that under its rumored India pricing of Rs 45,000, there are many phones with a more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Having said that, the Honor 90 will face fierce competition if it comes at that pricing with the aforesaid chipset.

Other specs of the smartphone include a 200MP triple camera system. The main camera is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 50MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos from the font and the rear cameras. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired and 5W reverse wired charging.

The smartphone has an under-display fingerprint scanner and boasts a stereo speaker setup. It is worth noting that there’s also the Honor 90 Pro in the series, which has better specs. The Pro model packs the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with a 32MP telephoto lens. It also has a faster 90W fast charging.

We expect Honor reveals which of these models is coming to India. It will also be interesting to see the pricing of these devices upon launch.