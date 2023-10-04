Google has taken the wraps off the all-new Google Pixel 8 series globally. The Pixel 8 series consists of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The duo comes with new hardware and packs a lot of AI features. Some of the highlights of the smartphones include a 120Hz display, improved cameras, a Thermometer sensor on the Pro, and the latest Android 14 OS out of the box.

The Google Pixel 8 series comes with a rounded design, ditching the boxy look that has been popular in Pixel phones for a long time. The Pixel 8 phones use 100 percent recycled aluminum and come in plastic-free packaging.

The standard Pixel 8 comes with a slightly smaller screen, sized 6.2 inches. It is a punch-hole panel with an FHD+ resolution that Google calls ‘Actua display’. This time around, the standard Pixel has a full-fledged 120Hz display, which is an upgrade from the 90Hz panel on the predecessor. It has a peak brightness of 2000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate support. It has a higher 2K resolution panel with Gorilla Glass protection. The screen is now brighter coming at 2400 nits peak.

The series is powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The new G3 chipset comes with an on-device AI engine, improved graphics, and upgraded ISP.

The Pro model houses a bigger battery and supports faster charging speed. The Pixel 8 phones are the first devices to come with Android 14 OS out of the box. This ensures all the Android 14 features will be available on day one of using the phones. The Pixel 8 series comes with 7 years of software updates. The duo has a Pixel Call assistant that will answer calls for you.

Coming to the cameras, the Pixel 8 features a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a triple camera system on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro which is led by a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto unit.

There are a host of camera features that the Pixel 8 models possess such as Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor (in Google Photos), and more. The Pro model comes with Pro Controls that allow users to tweak ISO, shutter speed, and other camera features. Furthermore, it will get a Video Boost feature in December that will improve the final processed video from the device by miles, as per Google.