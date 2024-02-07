Lava launched the Yuva 3 smartphone last week in the country. The Lava Yuva 3 is an entry-level smartphone and a sibling to the Yuva 3 Pro launched earlier. The new smartphone comes with an iPhone Pro-like camera island on the back and has a slew of features. Some of its highlights include a large 90Hz display, triple-rear cameras, and 18W fast charging.

Lava Yuva 3 sale: Price, offers, colours

Lava Yuva 3 comes at an affordable starting price tag of Rs 6,799 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant of the device costs Rs 7,299. There are no partner offers here. However, Amazon has some separate bank discounts on EMI and non-EMI transactions which you can check on the product page.

Lava via Amazon is also providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,450, depending on the device in exchange. The Yuva 3 comes in three colour options, namely, Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black, and Galaxy White.

The smartphone competes with the likes of Infinix Smart 8 HD, Tecno Spark Go 2024, Poco C51, and others.

Lava Yuva 3 specifications and features

The smartphone features a polycarbonate build and has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The LCD panel has HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate support. Lava hasn’t clarified the glass protection it has used on the phone. The punch hole holds a single selfie camera.

It boasts a triple camera system on the back and the design of the camera placement is similar the the iPhone Pro models. The rear setup is headed by a 13MP main lens. It is assisted by two auxiliary sensors. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p resolution videos.

The device draws power from the Unisoc T606 octa-core chipset. That’s the same chipset as the predecessor Yuva 2. The chipset has scored 200k+ points on AnTuTu. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM, which is more than the predecessor’s 3GB base RAM option. It has 64GB of base storage and 128GB of max storage, depending on the variant you choose.

It is worth noting that Lava has offered UFS 2.2 storage, which is faster than the traditional eMMC storage type. It also comes with a RAM expansion feature of 4GB, which makes the total RAM on the phone of up to 8GB.

In terms of battery, the device houses a 5,000mAh cell with support for standard charging. It runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and is assured to receive 2 years of security updates and guaranteed updates to Android 14 OS. As for security, it has facial unlock support.