    Lava Agni 2 next sale tomorrow: Check price, offers, and specs

    The Lava Agni 2 will go on sale again tomorrow at 12 PM on Amazon.

    • Lava Agni 2 will be available for purchase tomorrow.
    • This will be its second sale this month.
    • The Agni 2 comes powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC.
    Lava Agni 2

    Lava launched the Lava Agni 2 smartphone last month in India. The device came as a surprise since it offers flagship-like features in the budget segment. Some of its highlights include a curved AMOLED display, a Dimensity 7000 series processor, and 66W fast charging. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G phone is coming this week, this is what it may cost

    The smartphone will go on sale again tomorrow for those who weren’t able to purchase it in the previous sales. Let’s take a look at the sale details. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

    Lava Agni 2 sale: Price, offers, and colors

    The Lava Agni 2 will go on sale at 12 PM tomorrow i.e. June 15. The smartphone costs Rs 21,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant. But Lava may offer some card offers to take the price under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Lava Blaze 1X 5G could launch soon with budget specifications

    The device will be available in Viridian color. Lava is offering free at-home service for Agni 2 users under the Agni Mitra service.

    Lava Agni 2 specifications and features

    The Lava Agni 2 features a good-looking design. It has a curved display, a circular camera island, and a clean look. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a 120Hz screen with HDR10+ and Widevine L1 certification.

    The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. For the unversed, Dimensity 7050 is a new octa-core chipset based on a 6nm fabrication process. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has an additional 8GB of virtual RAM support making the total RAM up to 16GB.

    Lava has also offered a microSD card slot for additional storage requirements. The smartphone boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with no bloatware or advertisements. The company has promised Android 14 and Android 15 updates. It’s also giving three years of security updates.

    Coming to the battery, the smartphone packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. Lava claims this technology can charge 50 percent of the battery in less than 16 minutes.

    Moving to the cameras, Lava has offered a quad camera system on the back. The setup is led by a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

    As for security, it has an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS as some of the connectivity options. It has 13 5G bands. It comes with a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 speeds.

    • Published Date: June 14, 2023 6:47 PM IST
