Latest renders left no room for guess ahead of Samsung Galaxy S26 launch; Check here

Samsung has finally confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will launch on February 25th globally. Ahead of its official arrival, a latest set of renders has revealed almost every design detail of the Galaxy S26 and its siblings. It seems like there is no room for guessing while clearing one thing – there are no major changes in design. What else? The Galaxy S26 Ultra may get an aluminium frame this year instead of the titanium frame. Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

As per the renders shared by tipster Evan Blass to his Substack subscribers (shared by Android Police), they look more or less the same as the 2025 Galaxy S25 series. What is notable here is the S Pen continuation with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was earlier tipped to be missing this year. Plus, their colour combos are quite noteworthy. The White and Sky Blue variants of the S26 Ultra may get a white S Pen, while the Violet and Black models may come with a black S Pen. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date, specs, camera, price: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S26 series specs and features at a glance

Based on the leaks, the Galaxy S26 may feature a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED 2x display, while the Plus model is tipped to get a large 6.7-inch Quad HD+ panel. Both are expected to get a 120Hz refresh rate and could be protected by a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 layer. Under the hood, the standard model and the Plus variant are expected to be powered by the latest Exynos 2600 chipset. Both may feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP main with OIS, along with a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the front may get a 12MP selfie camera.

The flagship model – Galaxy S26 Ultra – is all set to take things even more premium with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and may feature a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

Battery is another area where all these Galaxy S26 series models are about to differ. The Galaxy S26 is tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery with a 25W charging support, the Galaxy S26 Plus may pack a 4,900mAh battery, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra could retain the 5000mAh battery with a 60W charging support.

However, the final details will be confirmed on its launch date that is February 25th.