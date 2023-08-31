iQoo Z7 Pro 5G launch update: iQoo is all set to launch its iQoo Z7 Pro 5G in India today. The company has already revealed many of its key specifications including the processor, display, and AnTuTu score of the upcoming handset. The upcoming smartphone will join iQoo Z7s 5G, which was released in March this year. iQoo India has already teased the smartphone in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour and some of its highlight includes an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support, 64-megapixel LED dual camera unit with optical image stabilisation and more.

How to watch the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G livestream

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G launch event will start at 12:00PM today. The event will be livestreamed on iQoo’s official site, Amazon India and iQOO’s official YouTube channel.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G price (expected):

iQoo Z7 Pro is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company is yet to announce the price of the upcoming smartphone, but we expect it to be priced below Rs 25,000.

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G specification (expected)

iQoo Z7 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved Super Vision AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300nits. The upcoming smartphone has an AnTuTu score of 7,28,764 and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Coming to the battery, it is likely to pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging.

Based on the teased images, the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro is likely to feature a 64MP dual camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a ring-shaped LED flash unit. The rear camera module is rectangular in shape and placed at the right corner of the back panel. On the front, the smartphone has a centre-aligned punch-hole camera at the top of the display.

Meanwhile, iQoo Z7s is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has a 64MP + 2MP rear camera set-up and 16MP front camera. It starts at Rs 18,999.