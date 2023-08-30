iQOO Z7 Pro price in India teased ahead of launch

iQOO Z7 Pro launch in India is set for August 31. There is already a huge anticipation for the upcoming iQOO phone, especially with the kind of specifications it is expected to come with. Bringing a major refresh to the existing lineup, the iQOO Z7 Pro is confirmed to feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, TSMC’s 2nd Gen 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, and a 64MP camera system with optical image stabilisation (OIS). For a phone with a mix of these specifications, the price needs to be crucial. iQOO has now teased the price of the upcoming Z7 Pro ahead of the launch.

Nipun Marya, chief executive officer of iQOO India, posted an image on X, asking his followers to perform a small task to know the price hint. The ‘alt text’ of the image read a price range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. This means the upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro will cost as much as Rs 25,000. It could cost less than that depending on the variant. Since companies prefer playing with the psychology of pricing, the price for the iQOO Z7 Pro is likely to end with 99. Of course, there will be offers on the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro, so whatever price the phone ends up selling at, you should buy it for less.

For its specifications, the iQOO Z7 Pro will surely come with a 3D curved display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset with an AnTuTu score of 728,911, support for extended RAM, 64MP main camera with OIS and Aura light flash, and a 7.36mm thin body that weighs 175 grams. iQOO has also confirmed that the iQOO Z7 Pro will come in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Mate colours.

Full iQOO Z7 Pro specifications

The iQOO Z7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch large 120Hz AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution. There may also be some sort of protection for the front glass. To recall, the iQOO Z6 Pro was launched with Panda Glass protection. Furthermore, the iQOO Z7 Pro is speculated to have a 2MP secondary sensor for depth and macro shots. The device may come with a big battery having 66W fast charging support. As for the operating system, it may boot on Android 13 OS with FunTouch OS 13 on top. iQOO may offer an in-display fingerprint scanner on the iQOO Z7 Pro since there’s no visibility of a side-mounted scanner on the phone in the promo image. It will be a 5G phone and may come with a dual SIM slot.