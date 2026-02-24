iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Gaming, camera, battery, which phone offers more under Rs 50,000

iQOO introduced iQOO 15R in India today, introducing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor at a lower price point. Through this launch, iQOO is effectively competing in the market of value flagship at the price segment below Rs 50,000. Its primary competitor within this segment is the OnePlus 15R, which already has comparable high-end performance and gamer-oriented specifications. Since the two phones are similar in the same price bracket, customers will now have to look for the differences that the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R are offering to determine which one delivers the best value.

In 2026, it is difficult to select a premium phone that does not cost more than Rs 50,000. The two good contenders here are the iQOO 15R and the OnePlus 15R. The two phones are performance based, game based and are equipped with huge batteries. To make a choice between the two, which is confusing enough, there is a straight and easy comparison here.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R – Display

The iQOO 15R has a 6.59 inch AMOLED display that has a 1.5K resolution, offering a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The company offers Schott Xensation Alpha glass cover to protect the display.

The OnePlus 15R also has a larger display of 6.83 inches of 1.5K AMOLED. It can carry a higher adaptive refresh rate of 165Hz and 1800 nits high brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone has also built-in dedicated touch response chip of 3200 Hz touch sampling that can be useful in gaming.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R – Processor & Performance

Both the phones have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The iQOO 15R has Adreno 826 GPU, whereas the OnePlus 15R includes Adreno 840 GPU. The two models have as much as 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The iQOO 15R is based on the Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. Whereas, OnePlus 15R is powered by OxygenOS 16. The two brands offer four-year Android and six-year security updates.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R – Camera Capabilities

The main camera in the iQOO 15R is a 50MP Sony LYT-700 V with OIS and a 8 MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a 32MP front camera. Both back and front camera have 4K 60fps video recording.

On the other hand, Oneplus 15R has a main camera of 50MP with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera has a 32MP camera with 4K 30fps. The back camera has 4K video recording capabilities of 120fps. It also gives an autofocus to the selfie camera.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R – Battery

The iQOO 15R has a 7,600mAh battery and is fast charged at 100W, however, OnePlus 15R has a 7,400mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Both phones have high battery life among heavy users.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R – Price Comparison

iQOO 15R is priced at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Higher variants go up to Rs 52,999. OnePlus 15R is available at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant to Rs 52,999 based for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The iQOO 15R is reasonable in case you need a cheaper initial price and quicker charging. The OnePlus 15R is a powerful option in case you want higher refresh rate, greater gaming touch response and 16GB RAM option.