The iQOO 12 is the latest smartphone from iQOO that will be launched in India on December 12. The phone is a successor to the iQOO 11, which was released earlier this year. The iQOO 12 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the most advanced processor in the market, which will also power the OnePlus 12, another upcoming flagship device. The phone will be available on Amazon.

READ MORE iQoo 12 to be launched in India on December 12: Everything we know about it so far

The phone has a stunning BMW edition with a white glass back design. It is also expected to come in Black, and possibly in Red with a unique leather back, depending on the Indian market demand. The phone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display can achieve a brightness of up to 3000nits and has a 2160Hz PWM dimming technology.

READ MORE iQoo showcases iQoo 12 Pro: Check top features

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform with an Adreno 750 GPU. It has two RAM options: 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and two storage options: 256GB or 512GB (UFS 4.0). The phone has a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera with Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera with Omnivision OV64B sensor, supporting up to 100x digital zoom. The front camera is a 16MP selfie shooter.

READ MORE iQoo showcases iQoo 12 Pro: Check top features

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor for security. It supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC, and other connectivity features. The phone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W ultra-fast flash charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The iQOO 12 is a premium smartphone that offers a high-end performance, a stunning display, a versatile camera system, and a fast charging technology. It is expected to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market.