iQOO 12 is set to launch in India today. The upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone in India powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The phone is a successor to the iQOO 11, which was released earlier this year. The phone is expected to deliver high performance with its latest flagship chipset. The standard iQOO 12 model’s microsite is now live on Amazon India, indicating that it will be available for purchase on the platform.

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Best gaming phones to buy in 2023

How to watch iQOO 12 India launch event livestream

The iQOO 12 India launch event is scheduled for December 12. The livestream of iQoo 12 will commence at 5:00 PM IST on Tuesday. You can catch all the live updates from the launch event on the iQOO India YouTube page.

iQOO 12 India price (expected)

The iQOO 12 is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000. Reports suggest that iQOO 12 may introduce a 16GB RAM variant this year, which could be priced in the Rs 55,000 range.

iQOO 12 specifications (expected)

Based on available information, the iQOO 12 may come with a 144Hz OLED display boasting a peak brightness of 3000 nits. iQOO has confirmed that their new flagship phone will ship with Android 14. It will be the first non-Pixel phone in India to have this version.

The phone is likely to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and an infrared sensor for enhanced security. It is expected to be compatible with 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and NFC, among other connectivity options. The device is likely to be powered by a 5000mAh battery, which will support 120W ultra-rapid flash charging, 50W wireless charging, and also offer reverse wireless charging.

The iQOO 12 will be a high-end smartphone that will come with top-notch performance, a captivating display, a multifaceted camera setup, and swift charging technology. It is anticipated to be a tough player in the Indian smartphone market.