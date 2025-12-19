Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

Apple’s next iPhone lineup is still about a year away, but early leaks related to the iPhone 18 Pro have already started appearing online. The upcoming Pro model is expected to introduce one of the more noticeable design changes Apple has made in recent years. Alongside this, the phone is also tipped to bring meaningful camera improvements and a new chipset aimed at better performance and efficiency. Also Read: Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Use Advanced Glass To Hide The Crease: What We Know

iPhone 18 Pro design changes (leaked)

According to a report by The Information, Apple is preparing to move Face ID components under the display on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. If this happens, the familiar Dynamic Island cutout could be removed entirely. Instead, the front camera is said to shift to a small hole located in the top-left corner of the display. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Series Production To Begin Soon?

This means the iPhone’s front design may start to resemble many Android smartphones that already use similar camera cutouts. Apart from this adjustment, the overall design is expected to stay largely similar to what Apple introduces with the iPhone 17 Pro models. Also Read: How To Change Liquid Glass Design On Your iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades

On the camera front, Apple may be working on a more meaningful hardware upgrade. At least one rear camera on the iPhone 18 Pro is said to feature a mechanical iris, which would allow the lens to adjust how much light enters it. This would be a change from the fixed aperture system Apple has used on Pro iPhones for several years.

Internally, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset. The processor is reportedly being developed using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. Apple is also said to be adopting a new chip packaging that places RAM closer to the processor components.

iPhone 18 Pro India launch timeline (expected)

Apple is tipped to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, following its usual annual schedule. The standard iPhone 18 model is rumoured to arrive later, possibly in 2027. As always, these details remain unofficial and should be treated cautiously until Apple makes an announcement.