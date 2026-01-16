iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Tipped Ahead Of 2026 Launch: ALL Details

Apple’s 2026 iPhone plans are slowly coming into focus, and early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could bring some meaningful upgrades under the hood. While the launch is still many months away, a fresh investor note from analyst Jeff Pu has outlined what Apple may be planning for its next Pro models, from a new chipset to camera and display changes. Also Read: Apple Might Ditch Dynamic Island On iPhone 18 Pro Models: Here’s Why

If these details hold up, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup looks more like a refinement year, with a strong push toward on-device AI performance.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: A20 Pro chip and AI focus

According to the report, Apple is expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with the A20 Pro chipset, which could be built on TSMC's 2nm process. This would be a notable jump from the current generation and is said to play a big role in Apple's AI roadmap.

The new chip, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, is expected to support heavier on-device AI tasks. This includes smarter system-level features and a more capable Siri, which Apple is reportedly planning to roll out in phases starting in 2026.

What Else To Expect

On the front, Apple doesn’t seem to be changing much. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could stick with a 6.9-inch screen. Both models are expected to continue offering a 120Hz refresh rate. There are also hints that Apple could slightly shrink the Dynamic Island on the Pro models, though it may not disappear entirely just yet.

Camera hardware is another area where Apple may refine rather than reinvent. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could feature 18-megapixel front cameras with improved lens setups. On the back, the Pro models are expected to keep a triple-camera system, with:

48MP main camera

48MP periscope telephoto

48MP ultra-wide

This points to consistency across lenses, possibly allowing Apple to improve image processing rather than relying on different sensor sizes. The iPhone 18 Pro models are also said to feature Apple’s C2 modem for better network performance. In terms of materials, Apple may continue using a mix of aluminium and titanium, depending on the model.