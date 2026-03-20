iPhone 18 Plus or iPhone Air 2? What is coming next year

Apple’s iPhone roadmap for next year is starting to look a little less predictable. Instead of a single September launch, reports now suggest that Apple could split its releases with some models arriving later in the year or even early next year. Also Read: Apple’s foldable iPhone likely to ship in December, not with iPhone 18 Pro lineup

And that brings up a key question: Will we see an iPhone 18 Plus return, or is the iPhone Air 2 more likely? Also Read: Aadhaar app on new phones? Why Apple, Samsung and others are pushing back

iPhone 18 series launch timeline

According to recent analyst notes, Apple may introduce some iPhone 18 models in March next year, instead of launching everything together in September. This isn’t entirely new for Apple. The company has previously delayed or staggered certain models. For example: Also Read: Apple warns iOS 13, 14 users to upgrade immediately: Here's why

iPhone X arrived later than its lineup

iPhone XR launched a month after other models

Even the iPhone 14 Plus didn’t ship alongside the rest of the series

So, a split strategy for the iPhone 18 lineup does not feel out of place.

iPhone 18 Plus: Is it coming?

There is some talk around the return of a Plus model with the iPhone 18 series. However, this idea still feels uncertain. Historically, Plus models haven’t been Apple’s strongest performers compared to Pro or standard variants. Reports have also suggested that Apple has been experimenting with newer formats instead of sticking to older naming patterns.

Plus, if a new Plus model was really close to launch, we would likely have seen stronger leaks by now. At this point, it feels more like a possibility than a confirmed direction.

iPhone Air 2 seems more likely

On the other hand, the iPhone Air lineup appears to have a clearer path forward. The first Air model was positioned as a different take on the iPhone, slightly lighter, more streamlined, and sitting between the standard and Pro devices.

If Apple continues with that idea, an iPhone Air 2 launching next year makes more sense than bringing back a Plus model again. It also aligns with Apple’s recent approach of refreshing new product categories instead of going back.

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Apart from these models, Apple is also expected to continue pushing new form factors. The rumoured foldable iPhone could arrive alongside Pro models, with features like running two apps side-by-side when unfolded. This shows Apple is clearly experimenting with how people use larger screens, not just increasing size, but changing how the device works.