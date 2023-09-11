iOS 17 update: Apple is set to host its Wonderlust event on September 12 wherein it will launch the iPhone 15 series. The next generation iPhone 15 series will come with iOS 17 that will bring a host of new features including a new Check In feature, audio message transcription, Live Stickers, and a new Standby functionality. Soon after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to start rolling out the iOS 17 to older iPhone models. Ahead of the official roll out, Apple has also shared a list of all the iPhone models that will be eligible to get the iOS 17 update.

iPhone models that will get iOS 17 update

Here is a list of all the older iPhone models that will get the iOS 17 update:

— iPhone 14

— iPhone 14 Plus

— iPhone 14 Pro

— iPhone 14 Pro Max

— iPhone 13

— iPhone 13 mini

— iPhone 13 Pro

— iPhone 13 Pro Max

— iPhone 12

— iPhone 12 mini

— iPhone 12 Pro

— iPhone 12 Pro Max

— iPhone 11

— iPhone 11 Pro

— iPhone 11 Pro Max

— iPhone XS

— iPhone XS Max

— iPhone XR

— 2020 iPhone SE

How to download iOS 17 on your iPhone?

If your iPhone model is eligible to get the iOS 17 update, here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can download iOS 17 on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the General Settings option.

Step 3: Then tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: If your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 17, you will see a Download and Install option on your screen. Tap it.

Step 5: Add your passcode to continue the process.

Once you do this, iOS 17 update will get installed on your iPhone.

But what are the new features that iOS 17 will bring?

Apple announced iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 back in June this year. At the time, the company had shared a host of new features that iOS 17 will bring to the iPhone models. So, here are the top features that you need to look out for:

— iOS 17 will enable users to customise the profiles of their contacts.

— The Check In feature will notify a user’s top contacts when they safely arrive at their destination.

— With iOS 17, audio messages are getting a transcription feature that will let users read the audio message instead of listening to it.

— iOS 17 is also bring live stickers and live activities to the supported iPhone models.

— iPhone users will also be able to record a video or audio message when someone misses their FaceTime call.

— Apart from this, users will also be able to react with their hands in iMessages.

— iOS 17 will also get a new Standby Mode that will turn the display into a smart-display screen showcasing details such as the clock and music.

— iOS 17 will bring NameDrop feature that will enable users to hold their iPhones near someone else’s iPhones or Apple Watch3 to choose the specific phone numbers or email addresses that they want to share.

— iOS 17 is also getting a new Journal app that will enable users to write their diaries on their iPhones.

— iOS 17 is also bringing a Collaborate on Playlists feature that will enable users to invite their friends to join their playlist and add, reorder and remove songs.