iOS 17 is coming to iPhones today: Here's how to download it

iOS 17 update: Apple is set to roll out iOS 17 for all eligible iPhone users later today. The company first unveiled the latest version of its iPhone operating system at WWDC in June 2023. However, the initial version of iOS 17 was limited to developers and beta testers. This new version of the iPhone operating system will bring a host of features including Live Voicemail, interactive widgets, Standby Mode, Contact Posters and more to compatible iPhones. iOS 17 is compatible with the A12 Bionic chip or a newer version and will be the default operating system in the iPhone 15 series. Users of iPhone SE (2nd gen) or later are eligible to upgrade to iOS 17 however, the users of iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, all of which were released in 2017, are not eligible for iOS 17 update as these iPhones are not powered A12 Bionic chip or a newer version of this chip.

Things to remember before updating iPhone to iOS 17

Apple iOS 17 rollout will start at 10.30PM on September 18 in India. To check if you are eligible for iOS 17 update, go to Settings then to General and choose Software Update. It is advisable to back up all your iPhone data before you install the iOS 17 update. If you have disabled the backup feature on your iPhone, you can enable it by going to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup and then tapping ‘Back Up Now’. Before starting the installation process, make sure you have at least 8GB of free space, a stable Wi-Fi connection and at least 60 percent of battery.

READ MORE iPhone 15 Pro likely to offer a lot better 5G speeds

If you are low on storage, you can delete some unnecessary apps and upload photos, videos and files to the cloud.

How to install iOS 17

After downloading iOS 17 and completing the requisite steps, you can start the installation process. To start the installation process, tap ‘Install’ or you can also choose ‘Later’ if you want to install iOS 17 at night or some other time. If you choose later, you will get the option to ‘Install Tonight’ or ‘Remind Me Later’. If you tap ‘Install Tonight’, connect your iPhone to a power cord at night and your iPhone will update automatically by morning.