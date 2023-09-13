Apple iOS 17, iPadOS 17 update: Apple hosted its Wonderlust event last night. At the event, the company unveiled the iPhone 15 series smartphones, which includes the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Shortly after the launch, the company unveiled that it would start rolling out iOS 17 update to all supported iPhone models starting September 18. This means that all the older eligible iPhone models will start getting iOS 17 update starting Monday, September 18. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 series that will start shipping starting September 22, will ship with the iOS 17.

How to download iOS 17 update on your iPhone?

With this, users, who have an eligible iPhone model will be able to download the iOS 17 update on their devices for free. Ahead of the iOS 17 roll out, here is a step-by-step guide as to how you can download iOS 17 update on your iPhone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Next, tap the General Settings option.

Step 3: Now tap the Software Update option.

Step 4: Now you will see a Download and Install button on your iPhone’s screen. Tap it.

Step 5: Add your passcode to continue the process.

Once you do so, iOS 17 will be downloaded and installed on your iPhone. You may be asked to restart your iPhone once the installation process is complete.

Check if your iPhone is eligible to get iOS 17 update

If you are not sure if your iPhone will get iOS 17 update, here is a detailed list for your reference:

— iPhone 14 Plus

— iPhone 14 Pro

— iPhone 14 Pro Max

— iPhone 13

— iPhone 13 mini

— iPhone 13 Pro

— iPhone 13 Pro Max

— iPhone 12

— iPhone 12 mini

— iPhone 12 Pro

— iPhone 12 Pro Max

— iPhone 11

— iPhone 11 Pro

— iPhone 11 Pro Max

— iPhone XS

— iPhone XS Max

— iPhone XR

— 2020 iPhone SE

iPadOS 17 is coming too

In addition to sharing details about the roll out of iOS 17, Apple also announced the availability of iPadOS 17. The company said that all supported iPad models will get the iPadOS 17 update at the same time as the iOS 17 update, that is, September 17.

Check if your iPad is eligible to get iPadOS 17 update

If you aren’t sure, here is a list of all the iPad models that will get iPadOS 17 update:

— iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)

— iPad Pro 10.5-inch

— iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

— iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

— iPad (6th generation and later)

— iPad mini (5th generation and later)