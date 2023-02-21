comscore Infinix Smart 7 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, expected price
News

Infinix Smart 7 to launch tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Infinix Smart 7 will be powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Infinix Smart 7 will launch tomorrow, i.e. February 22.
  • Infinix Smart 7 will come with a patterned design on the back.
  • Infinix Smart 7 will pack a 6,000mAh battery.
Infinix Smart 7

Infinix has scheduled to launch the Smart 7 smartphone on February 22 in India. With only a day left for its release, here’s everything that we know about the upcoming entry-level Infinix smartphone. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus launched with Intel Core i3 processor and backlit keyboard

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

The Infinix Smart 7 is expected to come with a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. It will likely have an IPS LCD panel with standard 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 with 6,000mAh battery to launch on February 22

The device is said to have a premium in-hand feel with its wave-patterned design on the rear. It will boast a silver-ion spray coating that has 99 percent antibacterial rate. Also Read - Infinix Zero 5G series in collaboration with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania launched in India

As for the cameras, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera system on the back with 13MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor.

The rear camera will come with several camera features such as HDR, panorama, beauty, and portrait. Upfront, it will have a 5MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come powered by an Unisoc SC9863A1 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. It will also have a microSD card for additional storage. There will also be a virtual RAM support of up to 7GB.

For the unversed, virtual RAM or Memfusion, as what Infinix calls, uses some part of the internal storage as RAM. This could help in storing apps for a longtime in the background.

One of the major highlights of the Smart 7 will be its battery. The device is advertised to have a chunky 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Coming to the operatin system, the device is expected to boot on Android 12 OS with XOS 12 skin on top. It may also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support offering additional security.

Infinix Smart 7 expected price

The Infinis Smart 7 will likely come under Rs 7,500 price range. It will compete with the likes of Poco C50, Tecno POP 7 Pro, and others.

It is expected to arrive in two color options – Azure Blue and Green.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2023 1:13 PM IST
