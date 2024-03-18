Infinix has launched the Note 40 series, comprising four smartphones: Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro, and Note 40. Two of them, as the name suggests, come with 5G connectivity, while the other two have just the plain, old 4G. The top model in the series, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, has the best specifications of the lot, including the company’s first in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip. Infinix claims this chip can handle both the charging and safety of the phone.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G specifications

The new Note 40 Pro+ 5G is the first phone from the company to bear the “Pro+” moniker. It uses a premium design, including a display that is curved at 55 degrees. It is a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display that uses a 10-bit panel with Full-HD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It can refresh at up to 120Hz and also includes Gorilla Glass protection on top. Powering the Note 40 Pro+ 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is also support for virtual RAM, which can improve multitasking on the phone.

Running Android 14-based XOS 14, the new Note 40 Pro+ 5G uses up to 256GB of internal storage, but you can expand it up to 1TB using a microSD card. On the back of the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, you get a 108MP main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 2MP macro camera and a depth camera. There is support for 2K video recording on the main camera, as well. For selfies, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G features a 32MP camera inside the punch-hole on the display. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports up to 100W fast charging using the bundled charger. Infinix has also thrown in wireless charging similar to that on the latest iPhone models. The company calls it MagCharge and it maxes out at 20W speed.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G price

The new Note 40 Pro+ 5G starts at $309, which is roughly Rs 25,620. The phone comes in Vintage Green, Obsidian Black, and Titan Gold colours. Infinix said the phone will start selling globally from March 19. That should mean it is also coming to India, but when is something only time will tell.