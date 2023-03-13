comscore Infinix Hot 30i India launch 13 March 2023 revealed: Check details
Infinix Hot 30i India launch scheduled for March 27: Everything you need to know

Infinix Hot 30i is expected to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

  • Infinix will launch the Infinix Hot 30i on March 27 in India.
  • Infinix Hot 30i will come with up to 16GB of RAM, likely with Memfusion.
  • Infinix Hot 30i willl feature a diamond-pattern design.
After launching the entry-level Infinix Smart 7, the Chinese smartphone brand is heading back to the budget segment. Its next smartphone will be the Infinix Hot 30i. Also Read - Infinix announces to launch Hot 30i smartphone, Y1 Plus Neo laptop soon

Infinix has now officially confirmed the release date of the smartphone. The device will be official as early as this month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart: Price, sale offers

Infinix Hot 30i India launch date, expected price, and colors

The Infinix Hot 30i will launch on March 27 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus goes on sale in India: Check specs, price

The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 12,000 and will be available in multiple colors. The company has confirmed the darker shade with a diamond-cut design.

Infinix Hot 30i expected specifications

The exact specifications of the smartphone are unclear but as per leaks, the Hot 30i is said to come with a 6.6-inch  display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate panel. It could be a water-drop notch or a punch-hole-style screen with HD+ or FHD+ resolution.

The device is expected to have a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. It will have a single-camera setup on the front.

Under the hood, it may come with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery and may have a 10W charging speed.

Infinix itself has confirmed up to 16GB of total RAM on the phone. This will likely be with the inclusion of Memfusion, which is nothing but virtual RAM. So expect it to have 8GB + 8GB of RAM configuration. As for storage, it might come with a 128GB of base internal storage option.

Apart from this, Infinix is also working on other Hot series phones which will go official only after the Hot 30i releases later this month. Additionally, Infinix will be soon launching the Infinix Note 30 VIP smartphone in select markets.

In other news, the company has recently confirmed 260W wired fast charging technology and 110W wireless fast charging solution. We expect such fast-charging solutions to feature in the brand’s upcoming flagship devices, although details for the same are yet to be revealed.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 6:40 PM IST
