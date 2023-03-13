After launching the entry-level Infinix Smart 7, the Chinese smartphone brand is heading back to the budget segment. Its next smartphone will be the Infinix Hot 30i. Also Read - Infinix announces to launch Hot 30i smartphone, Y1 Plus Neo laptop soon

Infinix has now officially confirmed the release date of the smartphone. The device will be official as early as this month. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart: Price, sale offers

Infinix Hot 30i India launch date, expected price, and colors

The Infinix Hot 30i will launch on March 27 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus goes on sale in India: Check specs, price

The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 12,000 and will be available in multiple colors. The company has confirmed the darker shade with a diamond-cut design.

Infinix Hot 30i expected specifications

The exact specifications of the smartphone are unclear but as per leaks, the Hot 30i is said to come with a 6.6-inch display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate panel. It could be a water-drop notch or a punch-hole-style screen with HD+ or FHD+ resolution.

Taiyaar ho jaiye, kyunki #SmartphonesKaBAAP aane wala hai! 😉 Get ready to experience some mind blowing segment first features, in a Premium Design and at a price that will make your jaw drop! 😍 The Infinix HOT 30i is launching soon, stay tuned! 🥵#HOT30i pic.twitter.com/Zbr0Uk3L9L — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 11, 2023

The device is expected to have a dual-camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. It will have a single-camera setup on the front.

Under the hood, it may come with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery and may have a 10W charging speed.

Infinix itself has confirmed up to 16GB of total RAM on the phone. This will likely be with the inclusion of Memfusion, which is nothing but virtual RAM. So expect it to have 8GB + 8GB of RAM configuration. As for storage, it might come with a 128GB of base internal storage option.

Apart from this, Infinix is also working on other Hot series phones which will go official only after the Hot 30i releases later this month. Additionally, Infinix will be soon launching the Infinix Note 30 VIP smartphone in select markets.

Cause records are meant to be broken right? ⚡ Introducing the next generation of Thundercharge, now featuring 260W of uninterrupted power! 😎 Fill up your phone to 25% in just a minute, and be ready to go about your day faster! Coming to an Infinix Smartphone super soon! 😍 pic.twitter.com/IAChHIkxEh — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 10, 2023

In other news, the company has recently confirmed 260W wired fast charging technology and 110W wireless fast charging solution. We expect such fast-charging solutions to feature in the brand’s upcoming flagship devices, although details for the same are yet to be revealed.