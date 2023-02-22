Infinix has launched its entry-level smartphone Infinix Smart 7 in India today. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 6,000 mAh battery, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and 7GB RAM (4GB physical + 3GB virtual). The smartphone comes with a “Wave Pattern Design” which is also an anti-bacteria back. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 to launch tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Infinix Smart 7 pricing, availability

Infinix Smart 7 is launched at Rs 7,299 in India. It offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Azure Blue, Emerald Green and Night Black colours. Also Read - Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus launched with Intel Core i3 processor and backlit keyboard

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India on February 27 on Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

Infinix Smart 7 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display that offers a 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 processor coupled with IMG8322 GPU for graphics. The handset also offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. It comes with 3GB virtual RAM.

TOOFAAN aa gaya hai! The all new Infinix SMART 7 is here at a special launch day price of just Rs. 7,299. 🤯 Sale starts 27th Feb, 12 noon, only on Flipkart 🔥 Click here to know more: https://t.co/2ppgbjEylE#Smart7 pic.twitter.com/cHvzdo9fWl — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 22, 2023

Infinix Smart 7 runs on Andriud 12 with XOS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera that houses a 13MP primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In terms of measurements, it measures 164.2×75.63×9.37 mm and weighs 207 gm. For connectivity, Infinix Smart 7 comes with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.