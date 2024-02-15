Honor X9b launch today: How to watch live stream, check details

Honor X9b is the second smartphone to officially arrive in India today under the reins of the brand’s new licensee HTECH. Unlike the Honor 90, the X9b will be a mid-range or a lower mid-range phone, so its hardware will not be powerful, but the company is touting a different aspect. HTECH says the Honor X9b is an unbreakable phone. That is a tall claim but the company has shared one too many videos where people are breaking walnut shells with the phone’s screen. While it is unlikely people will use the phone to open walnut shells by smashing them, those looking for a phone that can survive accidental drops should find the claims appealing.

The launch of the Honor X9b will take place later today, i.e., Thursday at an event where HTECH will also expand its ecosystem in India. The company will also launch its first truly wireless earbuds and a smartwatch, called Choice Earbuds X5 and Choice Watch, respectively.

How to watch the live stream

The Honor X9b launch event will be live-streamed on HTECH’s YouTube channel, as well as on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon. You can find the live streams on handles named @exploreHONOR on all platforms. The live stream begins at 12.30 pm.

Honor X9b price in India, specifications

While Honor has not hinted at the price of the X9b yet since that is something it will reveal at today’s launch, we can take a guess based on its price in other markets. In Hong Kong, the Honor X9b is available at a starting price of HKD 2,299 (roughly Rs 24,400), while its price in the UK, where it is known as Magic 6 Lite, is GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs 36,500). That should mean the Honor X9b will cost somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.

As for the features, the Honor X9b will feature what the company calls an “ultra-bounce display” to ensure anti-drop capabilities. In other words, the Honor X9b can survive most accidental drops to hard surfaces without even sustaining scratches. The company claims you do not need to use a tempered glass on the display. Its specifications include a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED 1.5K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a 5800mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. THe X9b will come with a 108MP main camera on the back, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it will have a 16MP camera inside a punch-hole on the display.