HONOR Choice Watch specifications confirmed ahead of February 15 launch

HONOR Choice Watch will be the first smartwatch to launch as part of the company’s renewed efforts to expand its ecosystem in India. HTECH, the brand licensee for HONOR-branded products in India, announced the Choice Watch will debut alongside the HONOR X9b and HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 on February 15. While there are still some days to go for the launch, the company has gone ahead to confirm the smartwatch’s features and specifications. Its notable features include a one-click Bluetooth calling and a multi-system GNSS navigation system.

HONOR Choice Watch features

According to the company, the HONOR Choice Watch will come with a 1.95-inch display with a resolution of up to 410×502 pixels and a pixel density of 332 PPI for “retina-level display precision.” While running at a 60Hz refresh rate, the HONOR Choice Watch will have a 75 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company says the smartwatch will come preloaded with eight watch faces, while 21 Always-On Display watch faces will give users control over customisation.

Mark your calendars because this one, is nothing like any other 🙌🙌 HONOR fam, keep “WATCHING” this space because it’s features are bound to leave you speechless! Launching this 15th Feb, 2024. Are you ready?#HONOR #ExploreHONOR #GetTheeXtra pic.twitter.com/ByJlfBXVS8 — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) February 10, 2024

The HONOR Choice Watch will be 5 ATM water resistant, so you do not have to worry about it getting wet when it is pouring or liquid suddenly spills on the body. As mentioned, the smartwatch will feature multi-system GNSS, which supports five major global satellite positioning systems, such as GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS. However, there is no support for India’s global positioning system called NavIC.

There is support for one-click measurement of heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels, which the company claims are measured within 60 seconds. All of the health and fitness data is automatically synchronised with the HONOR Health app, available on both Android phones and iPhones. The HONOR Choice Watch features a 300mAh battery, claimed to run 12 days on a single charge while features such as sleep tracking are functioning for at least seven hours a day.

The HONOR Choice Watch will let you make calls “seamlessly” using Bluetooth 5.3. The company claims the one-click functionality will make calling when the phone is not near a convenient option. The smartwatch also has menstrual cycle tracking, hydration alerts, and sedentary alerts, sent through the app.