Honor stole the limelight at the ongoing Mobile World Congress, MWC 2023, by launching its latest Magic 5 Pro smartphone. The new Magic 5 Pro is the more expensive model in the series that also includes the vanilla Magic 5. In an attempt to take on Samsung, Honor has equipped its latest flagship phone with 100x digital zoom that can result in clear photos with the help of the company’s Ultra Computational Optics system. Also Read - MWC 2023: Lenovo launches ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 with a cover made of flax seeds

The Magic 5 Pro and Magic 5 are a part of Honor’s new “dual flagship” strategy. Honor said it would launch two flagship phones a year, both with the “Magic” name. However, one of them will follow the traditional number series and the other one will be meant for foldable phones. The new Magic 5 series phones, however, will not come to India, at least not now. Also Read - Google at MWC 2023: How to connect Chromebook with Bluetooth headphones

Honor Magic 5 Pro specifications

The Honor Magic 5 Pro comes with what the company calls the Star Wheel Triple Camera System. Essentially, it is a setup of three cameras aligned like a triangle. The main camera uses a 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor with an F1.6 aperture. The camera sensor supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), unlike the one on the Magic 4 Pro, which also had a less powerful camera sensor. There is a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view. Also Read - MWC 2023: Google announces six new features for Android

For the 100x digital zoom, the Honor Magic 5 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 camera. There is a 3.5x optical zoom, which is the same as before, but a new Ultra Fusion Computational Optics system makes photos, zoomed up to 100x, clear and as noise-free as possible. There is also a 3D ToF laser that helps cameras focus, a multi-spectrum sensor for colour temperature, and a flicker sensor. There is also the IMAX Enhanced Movie Master that lets users shoot and edit videos in IMAX format. The phone can record 4K videos at 60fps in HDR10+ or Magic-Log 10-bit log format.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro comes with a 6.81-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with up to a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 2.5K resolution with 461 PPI pixel density and 2160Hz PWM dimming. There is a peak brightness of 1800 nits and an IMAX Enhanced certification for movies shot in the IMAX format. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor. There are stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra on the phone. It uses a 5100mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging technology.

Honor Magic 5 Pro price

The Honor Magic 5 Pro will be available in a single storage option with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage at a price of EUR 1,200, which is roughly Rs 1,05,000. It will come in Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange and Black colours and will go on sale in the April-June quarter.