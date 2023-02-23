comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage details leaked
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 to have UFS 4.0 storage

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have up to 1TB of storage, whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a max of 512GB of storage.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to debut in Q3 of this year.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will come with UFS 4.0 storage.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a 256GB base storage.
Samsung Fold 5

(Image: samsung.com/in/)

This year, Samsung’s foldables will come with upgraded storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which are due for release later this year in Q3, will have UFS 4.0 storage. Also Read - Swiggy announces Dineout offers for all users across Delhi, Mumbai and more cities

However, not all variants will get faster storage. Similar to the Galaxy S23, there will be a single UFS 3.1 variant. That said, let’s look at all the storage details of the upcoming Z Fold 5/Flip 5 phones. Also Read - JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest is now live: Best deals on Galaxy M13, iPhone 14 Plus and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 storage details

As per Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All three storage options will be UFS 4.0, which will be an upgrade over UFS 3.1 storage type seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at discount of Rs 11,000 on Jio Mart

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, will come with a base of 128GB storage, followed by 256GB storage and 512GB storage. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5’s UFS 4.0 storage will be limited to 256GB and 512GB variants. The base 128GB storage option will have UFS 3.1 storage.

This will be similar to the vanilla Galaxy S23. The exact reason for this isn’t confirmed, however, from what we know is that Samsung doesn’t have 128GB options for UFS 4.0. So if Samsung decides to offer 128GB storage in the future, it will very likely be only the UFS 3.1 storage.

That aside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to bring a few upgrades. The main upgrade will be the processor. Both models may have the latest Snapdragon 8 series processors, likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This time around, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to get a bigger cover display. The secondary display will likely be even bigger than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was launched recently.

Samsung is yet to officially reveal any details of the upcoming phones. And it doesn’t seem that the brand will do it anytime soon since as usual, we expect the launch to get scheduled for Q3, i.e. after August 2023, which is still far away.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2023 8:08 PM IST
