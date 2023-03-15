comscore Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a to launch in June: Report
    News

    Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a to launch in June this year

    Mobiles

    Google could finally launch the much-rumored Pixel Fold in June. Google Pixel 7a will accompany the Google Pixel 7a at the impending event.

    Highlights

    • A retail listing has revealed that Google may launch the Pixel Fold by June.
    • Google Pixel Fold is expected to have a 7.67-inch primary display and 512GB of RAM.
    • Google Pixel 7a will accompany the Pixel Fold.
    Google Pixel Foldable

    Tech giant Google will reportedly launch its upcoming ‘Pixel Fold’ and ‘Pixel 7a’ smartphones in June this year. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a leaks suggests Tensor G2 chipset, 64MP camera and more

    According to the leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year.

    The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.

    The retail listings also revealed that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colours– “Carbon” (a shade of black or grey) and “Porcelain” (white).

    The tech giant is likely planning to launch official cases for the Fold in “Haze Midtone,” “Porcelain” and “Sky” colour options.

    Moreover, the company is also expected to offer a 512GB variant of the foldable smartphone, but only in the “Carbon” shade, the report said.

    Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant’s upcoming foldable smartphone will feature a 7.67-inch interior screen with thick bezels around 5mm.

    Moreover, it is expected to have speaker grills at the top and bottom.

    — IANS

    • Published Date: March 15, 2023 5:02 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Jio launches 5G in 34 more cities, now available in 365 cities

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

    What Mark Zuckerberg said as Meta cut 10,000 jobs

    BlackBerry has new announcement for India, but not related to phones

    Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features
    Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
    OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

    Tech Updates/ launch

    OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model