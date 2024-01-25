Google has rolled out a new update for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones that introduces several new features and AI tools to enhance the user experience. The company has also added a fresh mint green colour option for the Pixel 8 series, which will be available from today.

One of the new features is the Thermometer app, which allows users to measure body temperature using sensors next to the phone’s camera. Users simply need to place the phone’s camera bar next to their forehead and the apGoogle Pixel 8p will display the temperature reading. The app can also measure the temperature of other objects, such as food, rubber, or glass.

Circle to Search

Another new feature is Circle to Search, which lets users search for any object in an image by circling, scribbling, or highlighting it. This feature uses AI to identify the object and bring up relevant search results. Google claims that it will only search for the parts of the image that the user selects. Circle to Search was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and is now available on the Pixel 8 series.

Photomoji

Google has also rolled out a new feature called Photomoji, which uses AI to create fun and personalized content. It can generate emoji reactions and stickers from the user’s photos. Users can choose from a variety of expressions and styles to create their own Photomoji.

Magic Compose

For those who need some help with writing, Magic Compose is a new feature that uses Google’s Gemini Nano AI model to suggest replies and compose text. Users can select from different styles and moods to create text that suits their tone and purpose.

Quick Share

Google is also making it easier to share content across devices with Quick Share, a new feature that enables users to share files, photos, videos, and more between Android and Chromebook devices. Google is also collaborating with PC makers to bring Quick Share to Windows 11 systems in the future.

In addition to these features, Google also announced Seamless Audio Switching for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, which allows users to switch between different audio sources without interruption.

The new update for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones is available from today, along with the new mint green colour option. Users can check for the update in their phone settings.