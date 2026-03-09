Google Pixel 11 Pro XL design spotted early as case listing hints at camera upgrade

Google launched its Pixel 10 series last year with power-packed features. Now, a new case listing has revealed possible design details of the company’s next flagship smartphone lineup, dubbed Pixel 11. The recent renders reveal essential details about the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, hinting at how the design of the upcoming device will look. The renders further reveal the overall size and shape of the device and it seems the tech giant will retain similar dimensions to the previous model.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The recent case images suggest that Google might be planning to change the design language of the camera module in Pixel 11 Pro XL. As per the image, the camera bar cutout on the case looks slightly different, and hence it shows a shallower lip. It means that the camera bump may not stick out as much as before, allowing the back panel to look more clean and flat.

In addition, other than cutout, the shape of the camera bar may also change. We can notice a wider module with a rounded rectangular design for Pixel 11 Pro XL. To recall, previous Pixel models used a long oval style for the camera bar.

Case Material and Accessory Support

The renders for Pixel 11 Pro XL are shared by accessory maker, called ThinBorne. The case shown in the listing is made using aramid fibre, commonly known for being strong and lightweight at the same time. Not only this, the case is also expected to support MagSafe-style accessories. Most of the time case makers receive the dimensions of the upcoming devices beforehand so that they can prepare accessories ahead of the official launch.

Face Unlock Improvements

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL might also come with under-display infrared system, expected to improve face recognition security on the upcoming devices. It is expected that the under-display system will work well even in low light conditions

Pixel 11 Series Codenames

Earlier leaks pointed toward the internal codenames for the Pixel 11 lineup. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is spotted with a codename ‘Kodiak’, while the Pixel 11 Pro was reported with a codename ‘Grizzly.’ Nevertheless, the standard Pixel 11 is reportedly called ‘Cubs.’ Furthermore, Google might also be working on a Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a codename ‘Yogi.’

Expected Launch Timeline

Google is expected to launch Pixel 11 series later this year. If the company follows usual calendar this year, then the smartphones could be announced in the third quarter of 2026.