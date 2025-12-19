Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India, Upgrade Every Year From Rs 3,333: How It Works

Google has introduced a new Pixel Upgrade Program in India to make owning a Pixel phone less expensive upfront and easier to upgrade over time. With this plan, buyers can purchase select Pixel smartphones on a 24-month no-cost EMI, starting at Rs 3,333 per month. Users can move to a newer Pixel model after completing at least nine monthly instalments. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

The Pixel Upgrade Program is available starting today and will remain open until June 30, 2026. Google is offering the scheme in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank. The program is currently limited to select offline retail stores across the country. Also Read: Gemini 3 Flash Is Here: Google’s Fastest AI Model Yet?

How the Pixel Upgrade Program Works

Under the new program, buyers can choose from the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. After purchasing the device on a 24-month no-cost EMI plan, customers need to enrol in the Pixel Upgrade Program on Cashify’s website within 30 days of buying the phone. Also Read: Google Pay Launches Flex, A UPI-Based Digital Credit Card With Axis Bank: How It Works

Once enrolled, users become eligible to upgrade to a newer Pixel model after paying at least nine monthly instalments and before completing fifteen EMIs. When customers choose to upgrade, Cashify transfers an amount equal to the remaining EMI balance directly to their bank account. This helps close the existing loan without any pre-closure charges, as long as the upgrade is done within the eligible window.

After the upgrade, buyers are moved to a new 24-month no-cost EMI plan for their next Pixel smartphone.

Assured Buyback, Exchange Benefits

A major feature of the Pixel Upgrade Program is the assured buyback offer. Google says the buyback value is guaranteed irrespective of the phone’s physical condition, as long as the device powers on and clears basic functional checks.

In addition, users enrolling in the program are eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 from Cashify when trading in an existing smartphone at the time of enrolment.

Subscription Benefits With New Pixel Phones

New Pixel purchases under the program also come with bundled trial subscriptions. Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold buyers receive one year of Google AI Pro, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium. Pixel 10 buyers get six months of Google One Premium with 2TB storage, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of YouTube Premium.