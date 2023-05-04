comscore
News

How to setup passkey across personal Google accounts: Here is a step-by-step guide

How To

Passkeys are currently available only for personal Google accounts. So, if you want to set up passkeys for your account, here is a step-by-step guide.

  • Published: May 4, 2023 5:47 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google rolled out the passkey feature on May 3.
  • Google supports passkeys across all its accounts.
  • Passkeys will be an additional option for people to sign in.
google

Google recently rolled out passkey to replace passwords across personal Google accounts on all major platforms. The feature came a year after Google said alongside the FIDO alliance, Apple and Microsoft it would begin work to support passkeys on its platform.  Also Read - Microsoft lets you gift Game Pass subscription to your friend: All you need to know about it

“Maybe by next year’s World Password Day, you won’t even need to use your password, much less remember it!” Google said in a blog post. Also Read - Generative AI reaches LinkedIn, will write messages to hiring managers on applicants' behalf

Passwords are generally difficult to remember and are vulnerable to cyber-attacks and leaks, which can put users at risk.  Also Read - Apple, Google join hands to make AirTags stalker-proof

Passkeys are currently available only for personal Google accounts. So, if you want to set up a passkey for your account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it. 

Step-by-step guide to set up passkey on personal Google accounts

 Step 1: Log on to myaccount.google.com.

Step 2: On the left side of the window, click on Security.

Step 3: Under How you sign in to Google, click on Passkeys.

If you don’t see the option, then first click on Use your phone to sign in to link your account to a device like a phone or tablet.

Step 4: On clicking Passkeys, a prompt will open that says Check your phone. Verify your identity through your phone. 

Step 5: Under Start using your passkeys, click on Use passkeys. 

Step 6: A prompt will open that says You can now use your passkeys to sign inclick Done.

If you sign into your Google account from any Android device, it will automatically create passkeys for you. 

You can create other passkeys by clicking on Create a Passkey. If you are on a device that cannot be used to create a passkey, a prompt will open up saying that A passkey can’t be created on this device and click on Use another device. Scan the QR code to create a new passkey from your smartphone or tablet. 

After setting up the passkey, when you will log in to your account, a prompt will ask you to choose from an External security key or built-in sensor and Use a phone or tablet. Choose as per your convenience login to your account. 

Meanwhile, Gmail will now show a blue verified checkmark next to senders’ names. This will help users to judge the authenticity of emails. The full rollout of this feature will take three days starting May 3, 2023. The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

 

  • Published Date: May 4, 2023 5:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung unveils 2023 range of 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs: All details here

45 percent of smartphones sold in India in last three months are 5G

Fortnite now available on Amazon Luna cloud gaming service

Google rolls out Passkeys to replace Passwords across Google accounts

You can try out this neat Google Chrome CAPTCHA bypass now!

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video